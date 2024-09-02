LIVE: Thousands attend funeral of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Thousands of Israeli and American mourners gathered on Monday afternoon for the funeral of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at Mount Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Before the funeral, mourners accompanied the family's convoy on foot in a march up to the cemetery.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, the parents of 23-year-old dual national Hersh, have campaigned tirelessly since he was taken hostage from the Nova music festival on October 7, only recently heading in the convoy of families to the Gaza border to speak messages via loudspeaker.

Rachel and Jon are set to speak to the crowd of thousands who gathered to pay their respects.

Murder of the hostages

The bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were found in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Sunday morning.

The IDF retrieved the bodies of the hostages from a tunnel under the city of Rafah in Gaza on Saturday. The Health Ministry determined that they were shot at close range either on Thursday or early Friday morning.