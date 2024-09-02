Israel’s stark dilemmas after hostage deaths - analysis

The murder of six hostages in Gaza by Hamas represents a potential new turning point in the long war in Gaza. Hamas murdered Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi. It is believed the murders happened very recently, in the last days of August just before the IDF discovered the bodies deep in a tunnel in Rafah.

The murder of the hostages could lead to tough discussions about Israel’s current tactics in Gaza and whether the endless ceasefire talks are having an effect. Hamas feels it can murder hostages and continue to control most of Gaza.

The murders of the hostages leave Israel with painful decisions to make. There are many who have called for a ceasefire in Israel and want to see a deal with Hamas. Hamas claims that it supports a deal as well, based on terms agreed back in July. This deal has had many different countries play a role, including Qatar, Egypt and the US. Qatar hosts Hamas and has played a dual role, as both host of Hamas and also the country that gains endless praise by the US and the West for its role in these talks. It’s not clear if Doha has actually prolonged the talks in order to advance Hamas demands, but it is clear that the talks have continued for seven months with little progress.

Those who follow the talks will claim that this is not the case. That the talks have frequently come close to some kind of agreement. However, the public has heard this for ten months. “Almost” a done deal is what the public was told, often misleadingly. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

This is why the murder of the hostages has hit home so hard, because many believe these hostages could have been released as part of a deal. For instance, the two women hostages Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi should have been released last year during the initial deal. The fact is that Hamas knows this and Hamas violated the deal last December, and didn’t hand over the Bibas children either.

Hamas is hosted by Qatar. Hamas is backed by Iran, Russia, Turkey and China. Hamas feels it can hold onto hostages and murder them without any consequences. Hamas knew that Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s family spoke at the Democratic National Convention. Hamas feels impunity to murder hostages because it has not suffered any consequences for the October 7 attack.

After Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran, Yahya Sinwar was chosen to take his place because Hamas assumes Sinwar will survive this war and move to Doha and lead Hamas like Haniyeh did before. This illustrates the Hamas policy. Recently Hamas official and former leader Khalad Mashaal gave a speech to attendees at an event in Istanbul calling for a resumption of suicide bombings. He did this openly in Istanbul in Turkey, a NATO member. Hamas officials coordinate attacks on Israel from NATO member Turkey and major non-NATO ally Qatar. They fly back and forth from these countries to Moscow and Tehran. This is why Hamas feels it can murder hostages and face no consequences.

Israel's dilemma

The murder of the six hostages has led to condemnation from Western leaders. However, this momentary support for Israel continues to come with calls for a ceasefire. Israel’s dilemma now is that it must decide on its policy in Gaza. Currently Israel’s operations are at a low intensity. The IDF has units in the Netzarim corridor and in Rafah but these are there for limited operations. The IDF has left most of Gaza. Hamas controls most of Gaza. The war has gone on for almost eleven months and Hamas controls most of Gaza. Israel’s tactics in Gaza have led to this situation. The IDF and Israel’s security establishment, as well as its political leaders apparently all believe Hamas will control Gaza when the war is over. The current policy is to reduce Hamas “governing” and “military” capabilities.

This is a broad concept and it can be argued that Hamas has been reduced. It has lost some 20,000 fighters. But it continues to control most of Gaza. This is particularly true in central Gaza where Hamas rule has never been contested in ten months of fighting. In Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij Hamas is intact. Hamas also has returned to Khan Younis and northern Gaza. It may have returned in limited numbers, but it is there. No force has supplanted Hamas. There are no “bubbles” of local control, as was once floated as a way to replace Hamas. There is no third force in Gaza.

This is where Israel faced a stark dilemma now. The IDF is concentrating on a new large scale operation in the West Bank and officials have also said they want to shift focus to northern Israel. Every month officials say they want to help return Israelis to northern Israel. However, the Hezbollah attacks continue. More than 10,000 Israeli kids have had to start school in exile from their homes. Never in Israel's history did it evacuate a whole swath of the country like this for a year. This presents a stark challenge.

Hamas continues to control most of Gaza. Hezbollah rains rockets down on northern Israel. Three policemen; Roni Shakuri, Hadas Branch and Arik Ben Eliyahu, were murdered in the West Bank on September 1. This is a major death toll, along with the six hostages.

Now the dilemma is not just what to do in the West Bank, Gaza and the north. There are questions not just about a ceasefire deal, but also about whether Israel will ever investigate what went wrong on October 7 and learn the lessons from it. It’s unclear what the strategy in Gaza has become and why a “day after” plan was never released. It appears the day after plan is to have Hamas in control, but in a more reduced capacity. It is not clear how reconstruction will begin in Gaza, if Hamas is in control.

Will Qatari money again flow to Gaza and the tunnels will be rebuilt? So far Israel appears to be treading water. The murder of the hostages could have been a wakeup call to shift tactics in Gaza. Rather than letting Hamas continue to hold hostages forever, of which there are more than 100 held in Gaza, it could signal a decision to come down hard on Hamas. The murderers of the six hostages apparently slipped away without being caught.

Eventually questions will be raised about why none of the Hamas perpetrators of October 7, or those who murdered the hostages, have been brought to trial in Israel. Will there ever be trials for the thousands of perpetrators of the massacre? With no investigation, no trials, and no clear victory in Gaza, it is unclear how Israel will get to the point of defeating Hamas, let alone replacing it as a governing authority in Gaza.

The murder of the hostages might have led to urgency about the lives of the other hostages. However, so far, it is not clear that this is the case. Because the issue of the hostages and the ceasefire has been made political in Israel, it means that protests on behalf of the hostages and the ceasefire always comes down to politics, rather than a national strategy and national desire to make Hamas pay. Some believe the IDF can withdraw from Gaza and then return. Others don’t want to withdraw.

However, absent from the conversation is a discussion about sending the IDF forward, surging into the central camps, uprooting Hamas, and eliminating Sinwar and freeing the remaining hostages by force, despite the cost. The murder of the hostages might have engendered a decision to act decisively and seize the initiative. Perhaps ten months of a slow tactical campaign in Gaza and endless ceasefire talks has not led anywhere, except led Hamas to believe it can murder hostages and get away with it? This is a stark dilemma for Israel, but it may be time to start asking these tough questions.