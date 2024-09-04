Watch: IDF continues low-grade attacks in Rafah

The IDF on Wednesday announced that it was continuing low-grade fighting against Hamas in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah in deep southern Gaza.

The IDF message did not mention any military activities in the northern, central, or Khan Yunis portion of southern Gaza.

In fact, since August 31, no land forces have been mentioned as carrying out attacks and the only Division mentioned has been 162 in Rafah, whereas before that Division 252 was operating in northern or central Gaza and Division 98 had been operating in Khan Yunis until August 31 when it formally withdrew.

On Sunday, the IDF sent out only one message about one attack in northern Gaza, seemingly an air strike. A graphic of the area in which the weapons were located. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Division 162 in the thick of it

On Wednesday, the IDF noted that Division 162 had killed around 200 terrorists in recent weeks, but it was unclear how many of them had been killed on Tuesday or in recent days.

It was noteworthy that the IDF said that Division 162 had destroyed 10 long range rockets, which could bring Hamas down to an extremely small inventory of remaining long range rockets, which sources had already told the Jerusalem Post was getting close to being spent.

Nearing the end

The IDF did also note some small individual incidents of locating terrorists who opened fire on them and who they then eliminated.

Already on August 21, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant publicly said that the last elements of Hamas's Rafah battalions had been defeated.

In fact, by late June, most of Hamas's four Rafah battalions had already been defeated.