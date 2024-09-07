'Bring Them Home': Thousands of Israelis call for hostage deal at protests around the county

Thousands of Israelis gathered at protests around the country Saturday night, calling to bring the hostages home and for a hostage deal.

Hundreds of thousands filled the road outside the IDF military headquarters, according to the Hostage Family Forum. Thousands more protested at additional locations around the country.

How the protests immediately sparked

News of the deaths of six hostages killed just over a week ago, and just before IDF forces reached them, sparked huge protests and a general strike last week.

Begin road in calls for the release of the hostages on September 7, 2024. (credit: SNOW) Released hostage Andrey Kozlov speaking in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2024. (credit: LIOR ROTSTEIN)

The momentum from this has yet to die down, and following a week of protests, hostage families and organizations have pushed for the public to continue to take to the streets to call for a deal.