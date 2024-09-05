Families of American hostages urge White House to deal with Hamas without Israel

American families of hostages held in Gaza have urged US President Joe Biden to consider a deal with Hamas that does not include Israel, NBC News reported on Thursday morning.

During a meeting on Sunday, the relatives of the remaining American hostages called for the White House administration to look for options concerning their loved one's return, which does not include Israel.

Talks about a possible unilateral deal show growing doubts among family members and some officials about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing to a cease-fire with Hamas for the release of hostages, NBC News noted in their report.

There are four remaining American hostages believed to still be alive.