Hezbollah fires triple rocket barrage at northern Israel hitting Kiryat Shmona building

Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel, one of which hit a building during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A rocket collided with a building in Kiryat Shmona, and another crashed into a sidewalk, while others were either intercepted or fell in open areas, Israeli media reported.

The reports added that there were no casualties or people wounded. However, there was significant damage to the building that was hit and also a parked car.

At approximately 1 a.m., the first round of sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, Misgav Am, Margaliot, and Manara.

The second round went off at 2:30 am in the same areas.

A third barrage occurred at around 5:30 a.m. A man uses a hose to extinguish flames, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Dishon, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Hezbollah takes responsibility

Following the launch, Hezbollah released a statement on their Telegram account that the dual round of launches toward Israel was done as retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike on Lebanon in which Lebanese paramedics were reportedly killed in the southern town of Faroun.

"In support of our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to back up their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy's attacks on the southern villages and safe homes—particularly the attack that targeted medical teams in the town of Faroun, which led to the martyrdom and injury of civil defense personnel—the Islamic Resistance launched a barrage of rockets on the Kiryat Shmona settlement," the Hezbollah group said.