IAF jets destroy Hezbollah launchers after terror group fires drones that fell in south Lebanon

IDF fighter jets destroyed launchers by the Hezbollah terrorist organization from where rockets were detected towards the area of Safed, the IDF stated on Saturday.

The rockets were launched from the Einta area in southern Lebanon, according to the IDF. In response, the military targeted Hezbollah positions in Odaisseh, Naqoura, and Tayr Harfa, all located in southern Lebanon.

This report came after two Hezbollah attack drones, which were intended to be launched toward Israel, fell in the village of Ain Ebel in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Ynet reported, citing Lebanese military sources.

Lebanese army personnel reportedly arrived at the scene and operated in the area.

Incident with Lebanese paramedics

Earlier, three Lebanese paramedics were killed and two others wounded, one critically, in an Israeli attack while they were extinguishing fires in the southern town of Faroun, Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday. Israeli security forces at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon hit an open area near the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, September 4, 2024 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

"Israeli forces targeted a team from the Lebanese Civil Defence as they responded to fires sparked by recent Israeli airstrikes," a ministry statement said, specifying that the strike hit a fire truck.

It condemned the attack as a "blatant strike" on an official Lebanese state apparatus, marking the second such attack on an emergency team in less than 12 hours.

The IDF did not immediately comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.