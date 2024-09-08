IDF kills Hamas commander Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab in Gaza strike

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft killed Hamas commander Raef Omar Salman Abu Shab in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip last week, the military said on Sunday.

Shab was reportedly the commander of the Rocket Launching Platoon in Hamas's Eastern Khan Yunis Battalion.

The IDF noted that the platoon commander had been in charge of the rocket barrages fired at southern Israel from the Khan Yunis area since the onset of the Israel-Hamas War.

IDF troops operate throughout Gaza

In other operation activities, in Rafah, IDF troops of the 162nd Division eliminated terrorists, raided terror targets, and located weapons, the IDF added.

In central Gaza, soldiers of the 252nd Division eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to the security forces, the military noted. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. September 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF specified that in the past day, it had struck some 25 Hamas terror targets throughout Gaza.

Among the targets were terrorist squads, terror infrastructure, and military structures.