White House reconsiders strategy for ailing hostage deal negotiations

Senior US officials have expressed skepticism about introducing a new proposal for a hostage deal in the coming days. The US is still coordinating with Qatar and Egypt on a draft, but President Joe Biden’s senior advisers are debating whether it is worthwhile to table such a proposal as the gaps between Hamas and Israel continue to grow.

The White House has been reassessing its approach to the negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages and implementing a ceasefire in Gaza. Some of Biden’s senior advisers are questioning the effectiveness of presenting a new mediation proposal, as the differences between Hamas and Israel seem to be widening, according to senior American officials.

Why it matters:

President Biden has been personally involved in the hostage negotiations and wants to push for an agreement. However, there are concerns in the White House that any new proposal presented now could be dismissed immediately.

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA Director William Burns suggested a new proposal might be offered soon, other senior officials indicated this is not likely to happen in the immediate future.

Behind the scenes:

Senior American officials said that over the past week, Biden’s top advisers have held discussions and have become increasingly skeptical about reaching a deal soon.

The murder of six hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and Hamas’s new demand for the release of 100 additional Palestinian prisoners, have fueled pessimism within the White House.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated demands that Israel continue to maintain military control along the Philadelphi corridor have led to frustration in Washington.

“This is a tough time. People in the White House are sad, upset, and frustrated. We’re still working, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll present anything in the immediate term. We’re in a complicated spot,” a senior US official said.

Between the lines:

The Biden administration faces a tough dilemma, as it believes Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is uninterested in a deal, according to senior US officials. Even if Sinwar were open to negotiations, Biden is reluctant to offer further concessions to Hamas after the murder of hostages and amid increasing demands.

What’s next:

The Biden administration is still working closely with Qatar and Egypt on a more detailed proposal, but there has been no significant progress. Senior American officials say the focus has shifted toward finding ways for Egypt and Qatar to pressure Sinwar more effectively.

Israeli officials acknowledged their awareness of ongoing talks between the US, Egypt, and Qatar but noted that no major developments have occurred in recent days.