Foreign Press Association demands Israel end Gaza media ban, appeals to Supreme Court

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) has issued a strong demand for immediate access to Gaza for international journalists, condemning Israel’s year-long restriction on media entry amid ongoing conflict.

In a statement released on September 10, 2024, the FPA criticized Israel for what it termed a "draconian ban," which has only allowed limited and controlled media "embed" opportunities.

The FPA highlighted that, despite repeated appeals and legal action, Israel has maintained a strict information blackout, even as it scales back military activities and permits humanitarian workers into Gaza.

Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh hugs his daughter and son as they attend the funeral of his son, Palestinian journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, after Hamza was killed in an Israeli strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Concerns over safety

The association expressed particular concern over the safety of Palestinian journalists, some of whom have been killed while covering the conflict, and others who face ongoing threats and movement restrictions.

At this critical juncture, the FPA has turned to Israel’s Supreme Court to uphold the principles of press freedom and urged the international community to support its call for unfettered media access to Gaza.

"To Israel, we say enough with the excuses. It is time to let us in," the FPA declared in its statement.