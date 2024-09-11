Only 6% of Gaza residents want Hamas to lead, survey shows

Only 6% of Gaza residents want a Hamas-led government, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current leadership. Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since violently seizing power in 2007 from Fatah, is increasingly unpopular among the population.

The survey, conducted by a Palestinian institute, also showed that 47% of respondents would vote for Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, if elections were held. Fatah ruled Gaza until Hamas’s takeover and has maintained control over parts of the West Bank, though it has struggled to regain influence in Gaza since.

The results come in the wake of the October 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists launched a deadly attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 civilians and soldiers. This event, which escalated into the ongoing conflict, has further strained life in Gaza, with many residents expressing strong support for ending the war and negotiating with Israel.

Palestinians walk next to a destroyed Mosque from an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 9, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Hamas losing popularity

Additionally, the majority of respondents oppose Hamas controlling the distribution of humanitarian aid, reflecting broader frustrations with the group's governance and handling of the crisis.