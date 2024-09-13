Hamas warehouses in Gaza are overflowing with stolen Humanitarian aid - N12

Hamas terrorists have confiscated so much humanitarian aid that the terror group is struggling to find space in warehouses to store all of it, according to intercepted communications between Hamas operatives that were played during an episode of N12's "Ulpan Shishi" on Friday.

These intercepted communications feature Hamas operatives discussing the movement of goods from overflowing humanitarian aid warehouses to Khan Yunis.

“We’ve got trucks filled with goods alongside the diesel trucks,” one operative said. “At this point, we have everything... The warehouse is at full capacity. We’re just waiting for the green light to start transferring.” The second operative responded, “Coordinating with Samer is difficult due to a reception issue. If you can move them elsewhere, go ahead.” The first operative then asked, “Can you take them to Khan Yunis, or will that cause a delay?”

This short exchange illustrates the significant flow of aid into Gaza, broadcasters said during the episode. What began with two trucks entering Gaza before the agreement has now grown into 200 trucks arriving daily. Hamas seizes these supplies, gaining complete control over the warehouses without resistance, they said.

They also mentioned how the recordings not only expose how Hamas takes control of these shipments but also highlight the absurdity of the situation—the terrorist organization is running out of space to store the aid. Clearly, this aid is not being used for humanitarian purposes but is instead aiding the enemy. Trucks carrying aid arrive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, January 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Circumventing Hamas and including local Gazans

Hamas exerts full control over food and medicine distribution. Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alian attempted to regulate the aid by involving Gaza-based merchants who had been active before the war in managing the inflow of supplies.

Hamas exploited this by taking 20% of the merchants' profits. As a result, it was decided that starting next week, Alian would halt the aid transfer to these merchants.