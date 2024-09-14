'The big event': 179th Brigade ready for combat in Lebanon, commander says

After completing intense operations in the Gaza Strip, the 179th Armored Brigade has trained for and is ready to initiate ground operations in Lebanon, Col. Itzik Alfasi, the commander of the brigade, told Maariv in a recent interview.

“The reserve units have achieved significant results in the ground maneuvers. They came to the war with a high level of readiness. The soldiers are maximizing their capabilities and operating at the highest level of professionalism. Spending a month and a half in offensive combat with infantry and engineering units – whether you like it or not, you keep improving. In every maneuver, in every battle, we see the rise in professionalism,” said Alfasi.

In the past year, the soldiers of the 179th Armored Brigade, operating under Division 99, were the first to maneuver through the corridor in the Gaza Strip.

"On October 7, the brigade was called up. The reconnaissance company was immediately sent to fight at Kibbutz Be'eri. Shortly after, the entire brigade assembled and prepared for combat. We were engaged in operations until March. Immediately after, in April, the soldiers were called up again for the mission of securing the American pier and active security operations along the Gaza border. In a few days, they will be deployed again for renewed operations inside Gaza," added Alfasi. "The soldiers will have spent almost a year in reserves. They understand the magnitude of the mission and the significance of the moment. We are in a once-in-a-generation event."

According to him, despite the personal hardships faced by soldiers who are required to serve a long reserve duty, the morale of the troops remains high. Israeli Merkava tanks are deployed in a kibbutz in the northern region of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on October 30, 2023. (credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

"Between the first and second call-ups, there was no drop in the percentage of soldiers reporting for duty. We work constantly to support and assist the soldiers. We listen to their concerns and do everything possible to support them in every way," Alfasi said.

'The big event'

He added that the brigade had trained "for the big event," referring to combat in Lebanon. The soldiers and the brigade are at the highest level of maneuvering readiness. According to Alfasi, the operational experience gained during the fighting in Gaza has further honed their skills for the northern front.

The 179th Brigade is one of the IDF’s armored brigades. Armored units have demonstrated their ability to turn the tide of battles in war. Col. Alfasi also believes there is a need to increase the number of soldiers and reestablish several armored brigades. This, he says, would also ease the burden on reservists in future call-ups.

"Unfortunately, only in wartime does the armored corps get its due recognition. In every battle where tanks were involved, they turned the tide. You can see wherever tanks are present – the enemy is either destroyed or fleeing. In the end, the armored corps decides the outcome of every battle," said Col. Alfasi, who this week completed his role as a brigade commander and moved on to a position at the IDF Ground Forces Training Center.