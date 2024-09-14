Protesters follow MK Edelstein to synagogue after women arrested for distributing hostage flyers

Hundreds of protesters trailed Likud MK Yuli Edelstein on his way to synagogue on Saturday morning in Herzliya in response to the arrest of three women placing hostage flyers inside the MK’s synagogue.

The women had placed the hostage flyers in an attempt to move the MK to push the government to accept a deal with Hamas for the return of the remaining 101 hostages in Gaza.

The protesters were reportedly angered by the misuse of Israel police, whom they argued made “gratuitous arrests” of legitimate protesters. Likud MK Yuli Edelstein followed by protesters on September 14, 2024. (credit: Ilan Faigenbaum)

The group were recorded yelling "shame" and "abandoning Zion" at the MK, who smiled throughout the encounter, according to Walla.

The three women arrested

According to Attorney Ran Tagar, a member of the women’s legal team, the three women were released after six hours of questioning. They are currently serving five days of house arrest.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the arrest, stating, "We are disheartened that the police are being used as a tool by those who not only fail to act to bring back the 101 hostages, who have been languishing in captivity for 343 days, but also work actively to sabotage any potential deal and silence all discussion on the matter.

"It is praiseworthy for anyone to dedicate their time and effort to support the hostages' families and help bring them home — those who are still alive for rehabilitation, and the murdered for proper burial," the Forum added.