IDF targets last Hamas strongholds in Tel al-Sultan, uncovers weapons and tunnels

Over the last few days, over 100 terrorists have been killed, and critical terrorist infrastructure, including weapons caches and rocket launchers, have been located and destroyed, the IDF reported Saturday.

IDF troops have been conducting targeted, intelligence-based operations in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, engaging with heavily armed terrorists from the Tel al-Sultan Battalion.

While sweeping the area, the troops discovered a large weapons stockpile containing sniper rifles, grenades, anti-tank missiles, and ammunition.

Over the last two weeks, IDF forces have also identified several tunnel shafts and mapped out extensive underground networks.

Footage from the activity of the troops of the 401st Brigade in the Tel al-Sultan area. (IDF Spokeperson's Unit)

Defeat of Hamas in Rafah

The IDF claimed that Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been defeated in the first week of September. The Tel al-Sultan battalion was a major part of its fighting force.