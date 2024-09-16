Israeli UN Ambassador demands action against Iran, condemns silence on Hamas attacks

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon discussed next week’s General Assembly in a Sunday Fox News interview.

“Israel, as you see, continues to be under siege by the enemies of humanity.” Shawn said, “How does the prime minister respond to this and the increasing threat from the mullahs in Tehran?”

“Only a few hours ago, we got a reminder from the Iranians about the situation we are facing.” Danon responded, “And it's all connected to Iran. The Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas militias in Syria are conducting a war against Israel. They are using the proxies. And in April, they attacked us directly. I think it's about time that the international community will take action against Iran.”

Danon said it was ‘absurd’ that when leaders arrive for the UN General Assembly—which will be held in New York on September 27—many of them will deliver speeches calling for peace, but no action will be taken once the assembly ends.

“No condemnation, no sanctions against Iran, no actions.” Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and Israeli lawmaker Danny Danon visit Kibbutz Nir Oz, May 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Danon told Shawn that this lack of action has allowed Iran to feel emboldened in their actions. “They are taking advantage of that the world's attention now is about what's happening in Gaza, in Ukraine, and not what's happening in Iran today.”

Danon's demand

When asked what he’d like to hear at the assembly, Danon corrected that it wasn't what he wanted but what he demanded.

“I demand to have a condemnation about what happened to us 11 months ago,” he said, reminding Shawn that there has been no official condemnation by the General Assembly or the Security Council in the year since the October 7 attacks, nor a call for the release of the hostages.

“How can you come and speak about world peace after what we have suffered 11 months ago? And the world continues to ignore that. So I expect every leader that comes here to say out loud that he condemns Hamas and to call for official condemnation of the UN.”

A nuclear Iran

Shawn noted that the International Energy Agency has indicated that Iran has reached a 60% level of uranium enrichment, needing 90% for a nuclear bomb. He then quoted Senator Lindsey Graham, who said, “I've never been more worried about a nuclear breakout by Iran than I am right now. I've never been more worried about another 9/11 against America than I am right now.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

On the subject of Israel defending itself against a potentially nuclear Iran, Danon expressed confidence in Israel’s ability to prevent this scenario.

“Nuclear Iran is not only a threat to Israel, it's a threat to the stability of the Middle East.” He said, “And the entire world. You know, today, with technology and the drones…ballistic missiles, they can reach the US, they can reach Europe. So we expect more from the international community. I assume we will be in the front line, like always, but we will need the support of the US and other allies.”

The two began delving into the topic of a full-scale war against Iran, as Shawn pointed out that Iran has been building intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“What if Iran has, as the IAEA apparently says, a potential of, you know, 13 nuclear bombs three months from now?” Shawn asked.

Danon reiterated his belief that Western democracies need to stand firm against Iran and understand that this is more than just talk.

“You know, when Hamas threatened to invade Israel, and I spoke about it at the UN, people ignored it, same with Hezbollah.” He said. “And today, when the Iranians are threatening not only Israel but also the US, we better believe them. We better take it seriously.”

Victim blaming

Finally, Shawn asked Danon for his thoughts on the apparent ‘victim-blaming’ that is prevalent in the pro-Palestinian community, as protesters consistently blame Israel for October 7.

“I think it's outrageous,” Danon said. “Our boys and girls were kidnapped and raped and murdered. So I don't understand that. And to see demonstrations with Hamas's flags in the streets of New York, that's outrageous.”

As Shawn thanked Danon for his time, he closed out the interview with the final words, “The majority of Americans stand with Israel and indeed do pray for Israel.”