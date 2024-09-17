IDF eliminates PIJ terrorist Ahmad Khashash in Khan Yunis humanitarian zone

Key Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist Ahmad Ayesh Salama al-Khashash was eliminated by IDF forces in the humanitarian area of Khan Yunis, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

During an operation in Khan Yunis, IAF aircraft, guided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Southern Command, identified and eliminated Khashash, who held a significant position within the terrorist organization.

Khashash was responsible for managing the PIJ’s rocket unit in the Rafah region, with a role involving managing and directing rocket fire towards Israel’s home front from within the humanitarian zone, the IDF noted.

IDF soldiers carry out operations in Gaza, 10 September 2024 (credit: IDF)

Before the attack, the IDF conducted several precautionary measures to minimize the risk to civilians surrounding the terrorist within the humanitarian area. The measures included the use of precision-guided munitions, real-time aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence gathering to ensure that non-combatants were protected as much as possible.

Terrorists breaking internation law

In their announcement, the IDF reiterated and emphasized that terrorist organizations such as Hamas and PIJ, in the Gaza Strip consistently violate international law and exploit civilian institutions and populations as human shields.

Despite the complicated situations the breach of international law creates for Israeli soldiers, the IDF is committed to continuing its operations with resolve and effectiveness against these terrorist groups.