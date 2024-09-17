Why Israel is shifting focus to returning evacuees to the North - analysis

Israel’s Security Cabinet updated the objectives of the war to include “returning the residents of the north securely to their homes.” This comes two weeks after Israel’s defense minister demanded that the war goals be extended to include this demand.

Until now, the evacuation of the north, around 60,000 people in numerous small communities and the city of Kiryat Shmona, was apparently not a goal of the war effort. It remains a key question why returning the residents to the north wasn’t always a goal. It’s worth looking at the wider picture of the war goals to understand why.

When the war began on October 7 with the Hamas attack on Israel, the war goals were unclear. Israeli leaders claimed Hamas was similar to ISIS and that “there won’t be Hamas” after the war. However, it quickly became apparent that Israel did not have a day-after strategy for Gaza and that the war would be conducted by raiding Hamas in Gaza but not taking over and controlling all of Gaza and removing Hamas. Therefore, the war goal was actually to eliminate Hamas’ governing and “military” capabilities as well as return the hostages.

While returning the hostages is a specific goal, the other goal of reducing Hamas's capabilities was up for interpretation. It could be argued that eliminating 17,000 Hamas members has reduced its “military” capabilities, and it no longer poses a threat to Israel. In the past, Israel has fought numerous wars with Hamas, and Israel declared that it had succeeded each time. Each time, Hamas emerged stronger, leading to critical questions about whether the goals of past conflicts were met. Smoke is seen as fires broke out across Israel's North due to a Hezbollah rocket assault on September 4, 2024 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)

During the 2021 war against Hamas, reports in Israel claimed that Hamas’s underground “metro” in Gaza had suffered destruction and might have been set back “years.” This assessment now appears to be incorrect. Hamas did not suffer much of a setback in 2021. This concern now looms over the current war in Gaza and the declared war aims. In addition, it appears Israel’s Prime Minister also wants to control the Philadelphi corridor in Gaza for the long term. This could be another war goal.

Evacuating residents

Hezbollah began its attacks on Israel on October 8, the day after the Hamas massacre. Israel responded by evacuating residents of the north within a mile or two of the border. This affected over a dozen small communities, such as kibbutzim and moshavim. Several days later, Israel also evacuated Kiryat Shmona, sending 24,000 people seeking refuge elsewhere.

The evacuation of the border communities was unprecedented in its scale. This is because it also involved the communities on the Gaza border. When Israel fought past wars, it sometimes evacuated children or people who had self-evacuated, but Israel never evacuated so many communities for so long. Evacuating some people in the lead-up to the Six-Day War, for instance, is a lot different than evacuating 100,000 people and disrupting their lives for a year. For instance, there are 14,000 children in the north who are now looking for a second year away from home in foreign schools.

It's unclear why the return of the residents to their homes was always a war goal. It’s also unclear why they were kept away from home for so long. Hezbollah has been allowed to terrorize northern Israel for 11 months. It carries out attacks every day. All it receives in response is proportional precision airstrikes and some artillery fire. Hezbollah takes some losses, but they are not deterred.

It is difficult to see now how Israel will get its deterrence back. There is intense pressure on Israel not to “escalate” against Hezbollah. This means that Israel is expected to accept the status quo, keep people evacuated, and allow Hezbollah to attack whenever Hezbollah wants. This is a big difference from in the past, such as in 2006, when Hezbollah attacked and received a significant war in response. That war, although it didn’t initially go as planned, created almost two decades of peace in northern Israel. Hezbollah understood it couldn’t carry out attacks.

This all changed in 2022 with the maritime deal. After Israel was pushed to sign a maritime deal with Lebanon, which was dictated by Hezbollah threats, the Iranians believed they could pressure Israel more. What Hezbollah understood after the maritime deal is that it can always threaten Israel and then be rewarded. It isn't only rewarded by Israel but also by the US pressuring Israel to make deals that allow Hezbollah to dictate things at the point of a gun. Instead of making sure that Hezbollah doesn't gain by threats, the maritime deal showed how Israel could be forced to make deals.

Hezbollah is now emboldened. Israel faces an uphill struggle to achieve its war goals, and it faces this struggle on multiple fronts. For instance, the goal of returning hostages seems very difficult without a ceasefire. There were already four hostages in Gaza before October 7: the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and the living hostages Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. They had been left in Gaza since 2014. It’s unclear if Israel can achieve the goal of returning hostages, considering past history.

Israel’s goals, ranked in difficulty, now include returning hostages, returning evacuees from the north, and reducing Hamas’ military and governing capabilities. It’s unclear if adding more goals will become a form of mission creep, especially if there is a lack of seriousness about achieving them. Returning the evacuees to the north should have been a goal from the first day, and it is likely that they would never have been evacuated in the first place. Once Israel begins evacuation as a policy, it is a road to adverse outcomes.

This is why Israel’s former leaders, such as David Ben-Gurion, never wanted to evacuate people. He understood it was a sign of weakness and Israel’s enemies would keep pushing for more people to be evacuated. Israel faces an unprecedented challenge in the north with Hezbollah. Evacuating people also sent a message to the international community that Israel was willing to remove people and cave into threats. Suffice it to say that the United States would never evacuate part of Arizona and Texas due to cartel threats. Only Israel is expected to evacuate its population under the threat of the gun.