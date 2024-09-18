October 7 Families National Memorial to host two dozen artists

The National Memorial Ceremony for October 7, hosted by the October 7 Families, has announced the list of artists who will be participating and tickets for the general public.

Hosted by Rotem Sela and Hanoch Daum, the ceremony will take place on Monday, October 7, in Yarkon Park, and over 20 artists have been scheduled to perform.

The gates will open at 5:00 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM. Shortly thereafter, there will be a moment of silence, Kaddish and Yizkor.

Intending to blend memory, pain, heroism, and hope, the stage will feature more than just artists, but performances by communities and families.

Tens of thousands of Israelis from across the country, the religious and political spectrum, are expected to attend the event. The organizers will arrange transportation for attendees. Photo of burnt cars from October 7 (credit: Screenshot/Instagram, ZIV KOREN)

Families and communities from the October 7 attacks will have a special seating area built for them, and the organizers are reaching out directly to invite them to participate in the event.

The ceremony will be broadcast on various television channels and streamed to media outlets worldwide.

“I never thought that a ceremony in memory of our destruction could also bring optimism.” Yonatan Shamriz, one of the event organizers, said.

“The top artists in Israel have volunteered to perform for the October 7 families and all the people of Israel who will be standing with us. These are tough, unimaginable days, but the embrace we’re receiving wraps us all in the hope that things can be different here. On behalf of the families, thank you to all of Israel.”

The Lineup

An unprecedented 23 artists will be performing at the ceremony, including Agam Buhbut, Ivri Lider, Ran Danker, and Shlomo Artzi.