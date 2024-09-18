Eden Golan to perform on UN stage on Oct. 7 with song rejected by Eurovision - report

Israel's former representative to Eurovision Eden Golan is slated to perform "October Rain" at the United Nations this coming October 7, the one-year anniversary since the Hamas attacks on Israel, Ynet reported on Wednesday. The song was initially rejected by the European Broadcasting Union.

Golan, who came in fifth place overall in the televised event, will arrive to the UN alongside an Israeli delegation headed by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, according to the report.

The EBU had initially rejected "October Rain," as they said the song violated their rules by containing political statements, which led to some of the lyrics being rewritten and the title changed to "Hurricane" for the singing competition.

The memorial event will reportedly have families of hostages still in Hamas captivity in attendance, as well as families of those murdered on that dark Saturday nearly a year ago. Additional attendees will reportedly include the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and ambassadors from other countries. Major figures in the Jewish community in the United States are also supposed to take part in the memorial service, the Ynet report said.

Oct. 7 anniversary will be acknowledged at Israeli embassies worldwide

Ynet also reported that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will hold commemorative events to mark the anniversary of the massacre at various Israeli embassies around the world.

Golan had first performed "October Rain" back in May at the Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, only six days after she won fifth place in Eurovision, while at a large rally demanding the government to do more to accept a hostage deal. She told the crowd that it was her first time performing since returning from the competition.

"I wanted to sing "October Rain" tonight. This is my prayer to bring everyone back home. I will not stop making our voice heard in Israel and worldwide until everyone returns home," she said.

Keshet Neev contributed to this report.