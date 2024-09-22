Jerusalem Institute for Justice: Seeking justice for those brutalized by Oct. 7

Uri Morad, the director of International Law and Public Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Institute of Justice (JIJ), carries with him the weight of personal tragedy from his time as a young soldier in the Givati Brigade of the IDF. While serving in Gaza, Morad experienced the horrors of war firsthand when two terrorists infiltrated his base, killing his friend, his commander, and the unit’s medic.

The impact of that day has remained with him, fueling his current work as he seeks justice for those who have suffered from acts of terrorism.

This experience drives Morad as he leads the JIJ’s efforts to gather testimonies from survivors of the horrific events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched brutal attacks against Israel. The JIJ’s Survivors Seeking Justice project is not just about compiling affidavits but also giving a voice to the survivors, ensuring that they are recognized and the atrocities they suffered are addressed at the highest levels.

What does the Jerusalem Institute for Justice do?

JIJ explains that those who bore witness to the brutal crimes on what has been termed “Black Saturday” are deserving of justice. Morad vividly recalls the intense atmosphere in the main hall of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva when JIJ gave the floor to Yuval Raphael. She was one of only 12 survivors out of 50 who endured the harrowing attack in a bomb shelter at the Supernova music festival. Her gripping testimony sent a shiver through the audience, leaving them visibly disturbed and deeply affected.

For the past nine months, Morad and his team have been collecting evidence, conducting interviews, and documenting the experiences of survivors. This data is intended to be presented to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The goal is justice. “By holding accountable those responsible for heinous acts of terrorism, we not only honor the resilience of the survivors but also send a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated,” Morad stated. Adv. Uri Morad in Geneva for a meeting with the representatives of the European Union at the United Nations. (credit: PRIVATE COLLECTION)

“It is imperative that Hamas pays the price for terror,” Morad said, emphasizing the importance of holding those responsible for war crimes accountable.

In one of JIJ’s recent reports, “Echoes of Denial – The October 7 Atrocities and Rising Antisemitism,” they link the denial of October 7 to rising worldwide antisemitism and provide policy recommendations to fight this phenomenon. In response, JIJ is producing a documentary film, based on the testimonies they’ve collected, which will be used to raise awareness in communities across the United States and Europe. This film is part of a broader strategy to bring international attention to the stories of those affected by terrorism and to ensure that these brutal acts are not forgotten and never repeated.

JIJ’s commitment to both domestic and international advocacy is reflected in the organization’s wide-ranging activities. Before the events of October 7, the organization was already deeply involved in providing free legal aid to protect civil rights for minorities in Israel, combating sex trafficking, and providing legal and humanitarian aid for Holocaust survivors, new immigrants, and lone soldiers. Their work has only intensified in the wake of the recent conflict.

Flavia Sevald, CEO of JIJ, underscores the organization’s dual mission: “Our goal is to defend the standing of Israel among the nations and also promote social justice and civil rights within Israel. The value of our organization comes from being able to tackle issues both locally and internationally, using the legal and research tools at our disposal.”

At the beginning of the war, JIJ immediately saw the urgency of supporting the victims. The organization established pop-up legal clinics in hotels across Israel, addressing the desperate needs of evacuees and survivors. They have provided free expert legal care for over 150 families and IDF personnel through these clinics.

One of JIJ’s recent initiatives in the US involved screening the 47-minute IDF Spokesperson’s Unit documentary, much of it based on Hamas GoPro footage, documenting the brutality of the events of October 7. This film was shown in Houston to national political and religious leaders at an event co-organized with the Israeli consulate. The goal of these screenings is to educate and inform key decision-makers about the realities in Israel and to counter the often one-sided narratives that dominate international discourse.

In addition to these public advocacy efforts, JIJ has been working behind the scenes to influence policy decisions in Washington, DC. One of its key objectives is to ensure that the United States does not resume its funding of UNRWA, the United Nations agency that has been accused of perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Thanks in part to JIJ’s advocacy, US funding for UNRWA is currently frozen until March 2025.

JIJ’s work is not limited to public advocacy; it is also deeply involved in the complex and often contentious world of international law. The organization has challenged the ICC’s efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes. JIJ’s legal team has filed briefs with the ICC, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction over Israel due to the terms of the Oslo Accords.

The Jerusalem Institute of Justice holds a prestigious special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a rare and influential position. The JIJ was awarded for its exceptional contributions to advancing and protecting human rights and as a reliable source of legal research. This status empowers JIJ to shape global human rights policies and drive significant change on an international scale.

In the halls of the United Nations in New York, JIJ’s Director of US Policy and Diplomacy, Monique Beadle, is waging a parallel battle. Beadle, who was expected to start her role in November 2023, was thrust into action earlier than planned due to the events of October 7. Her first major challenge came on October 26, when the UN General Assembly debated a ceasefire resolution. The stark contrast between the responses to speeches by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, and Iran’s Ambassador, Saaed Irvani, highlighted the deep-seated biases that Israel faces on the global stage. Beadle quickly realized the extent of the challenges ahead. “This whole building stinks with antisemitism,” she wrote in a message to the team in Jerusalem.

JIJ has been spearheading efforts in New York and beyond to ensure that the international community holds Hamas accountable for its actions. It’s an uphill battle. Despite Israel’s overwhelming evidence of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, including sexual violence, torture, and hostage-taking, the prosecutor insisted on maintaining an “even-handed” approach that seemed to equate the actions of a democratic state with those of a terrorist organization.

This issue came to a head when the ICC requested to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. JIJ responded swiftly, condemning the move and highlighting Israel’s strong legal system. “We’re under legal attack,” Morad warned. “They’re threatening the legitimacy of the State of Israel, and it keeps us busy 24/7.”

When asked why the JIJ exerts so much time, energy, and resources to engage with bodies that are traditionally hostile to Israel, Morad doesn’t miss a beat. “We don’t have the luxury to despair or neglect this arena. The challenges are real and are only getting worse at the moment,” Morad warned.

“These legal tribunals, including the ICJ, the ICC, as well as various mandate holders from the United Nations, are not on our side. I would never argue that Israel is a flawless country, but I think there’s a huge gap between how we’re portrayed in the world and what is happening on the legal front, ” he added.

The work of the Jerusalem Institute for Justice is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Israeli people. Despite the many challenges they face, the JIJ team continues to fight for justice in Israel and on the international stage. Its work is not just about defending Israel’s position in the world; it’s about ensuring that the voices of those who have suffered are heard and that the perpetrators of terrorism are held accountable.

As Morad reflects on his own experiences and the work of the organization, he remains resolute. “We can’t let them break us. Israeli resilience shows again and again that we know how to fight in any arena,” he stressed. ■