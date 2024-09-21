Macron to Netanyahu: You are pushing the region into war - report

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the region into war during a conversation this week, , N12 reported on Friday.

With increasing tensions in the North, Macron called Netanyahu in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

"You have a responsibility to prevent escalation. There is a diplomatic path. This is the moment to show leadership and responsibility. Your activity in the north is pushing the region to war," Macron told Netanyahu.

Netanyahu replied, "Instead of putting pressure on us, it's time for you to put pressure on Hezbollah. We will return our residents home. We made this decision this week, and we will implement it."

France convinced diplomacy is possible

A French diplomatic source stressed to N12, "We are still convinced that a diplomatic settlement in the north is possible if all parties take responsibility. The latest security developments are worrying because they feed a new escalation dynamic." People and members of the military inspect the site of an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, September 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Jerusalem responded by saying that the French "will do what they still think they can in the diplomatic context. We will do what we must."

In government, they resented France's reprimanding position and were disappointed that France failed to exert influence on Hezbollah.

Additionally, France voted in favor of the Palestinian proposal put forward at the UN Assembly on Thursday, calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against the State of Israel.