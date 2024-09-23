Javier Bardem slams Israel’s ‘unacceptable, dehumanizing’ policies in Gaza

Actor Javier Bardem used his platform at the San Sebastian Film Festival over the weekend to denounce Israel for its conduct in Gaza.

At the festival to receive its prestigious Donostia Award, the Spanish Bardem, who has starred in films No Country for Old People, Skyfall, and Eat Pray Love with Julia Roberts, accepted the award but said “I welcome [the award] with great joy but I am not in the mood for celebrations. What has happened in Gaza is unacceptable, dehumanizing,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip on September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No justification

“The atrocious and reprehensible attacks by Hamas in October do not justify the massive global punishment that the Palestinian population is suffering. I believe that the impunity with which the Israeli government enjoys its actions in Gaza, and the West Bank has to change,” added Bardem, calling the Netanyahu government “the most radical government” the country has ever seen and accused it of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Bardem, who’s married to actress Penelope Cruz, implored Western governments, the US and UK in particular, to reconsider their “unconditional support” for Netanyahu.

The festival took place against the backdrop of Palestinian flags along the red carpet and pro-Hamas demonstrations. The Hollywood Reporter added that protestors wrote pro-Gaza messages in the sand on San Sebastian’s most famous beach, La Concha.