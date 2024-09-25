Hagari: Over 2000 Hezbollah targets hit in latest round of attacks

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari updated the country on Wednesday that over 2000 Hezbollah targets had been struck during the campaign in Lebanon.
Hagari said that hundreds of terrorists had been killed and over 2000 targets struck, in particular, those that had been involved in targeting Safed and Nahariya.
Hagari also said that nearly 70 Hezbollah intelligence centers were also struck during the campaign.
He also showed several photos of rocket storage and launch sites in civilian homes.
Launchers targeted by the IDF
In several pictures, the distinct grid pattern of the launchers is clearly visible in the rubble.
"The weapons used in these attacks - including advanced, strategic missiles and UAVs - have been systematically embedded by Hezbollah inside Lebanese civilian areas and homes over the years," Hagari said.