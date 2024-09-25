Hagari: Over 2000 Hezbollah targets hit in latest round of attacks

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari updated the country on Wednesday that over 2000 Hezbollah targets had been struck during the campaign in Lebanon.

Hagari said that hundreds of terrorists had been killed and over 2000 targets struck, in particular, those that had been involved in targeting Safed and Nahariya.

Hagari also said that nearly 70 Hezbollah intelligence centers were also struck during the campaign. Weapons hidden in civilian homes in Mayfadoun, Lebanon, September 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

He also showed several photos of rocket storage and launch sites in civilian homes. Weapons hidden in civilian homes in Houmayri, Lebanon, September 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Launchers targeted by the IDF

In several pictures, the distinct grid pattern of the launchers is clearly visible in the rubble. Weapons hidden in civilian homes in Baraachit, Lebanon, September 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)