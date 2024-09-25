Hezbollah sends over half of country into shelters, IDF keeps up pressure

Hezbollah sent more than half of the country scurrying into bomb shelters on Wednesday due to aerial attacks that targeted Tel Aviv, Zichron Ya’acov, and other areas that it had not yet threatened in the current war.

While there were no deaths and few direct hits – in relative terms – from the salvos of around 100 rockets, rocket sirens covered the country as it is not always clear where a rocket might hit, especially the long-range ones.

Only one long-range rocket was fired at Tel Aviv early Wednesday morning, which was shot down by David’s Sling, the IDF’s mid-range aerial defense layer in between the Arrow (long-range defense) and Iron Dome (short-range defense).

About five rockets were fired at the Zichron Ya’acov area. Some were intercepted and some landed in open areas. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system operates for interceptions as rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Haifa, Israel, September 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

All fronts are still active

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday evening that two UAVs were detected in the airspace above Eilat. One drone was intercepted by the Israel Navy Sa’ar 5 corvette, while the second drone struck Eilat.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical treatment to a 68-year-old man with minor injuries from glass shards, while a 28-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his hands. Both were taken to the hospital, were given tetanus shots, and were expected to be released later that night.

Pro-Iranian proxy group, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said it was responsible for the attack on Eilat on Wednesday evening.

Hezbollah’s increased firing range comes after five days when a third of the country in the North – including Haifa—has been under attack. This comes after around 11 months of attacks affecting “only” the areas very close to the border.

Two people were wounded at Kibbutz Sa’ar near Nahariya after a barrage of 30 rockets shot towards the Western Galilee and east of Haifa.

According to MDA, a 35-year-old man was seriously wounded by shrapnel in his upper body and a 52-year-old man was moderately wounded. Both were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for treatment. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Approximately 40 rockets were fired at Safed, one of which struck an assisted living facility in the area, the IDF announced on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

Safed has had occasional sirens until now, but this week it was battered far worse than it had been for the last 11 months, making it look more like the front lines of northern border towns, which have been mostly evacuated since October 2023, after Hezbollah initiated aerial attacks in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Since that early morning rocket and by press time, there have been no additional rockets fired at Tel Aviv, potentially signaling that Hezbollah was demonstrating its capabilities but not yet moving to a full assault.

IDF busy at work

While Hezbollah increased its firing range on Wednesday, the IDF kept up heavy pressure on the Lebanese terror group – though reduced compared to Monday.

IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari updated the country on Wednesday night that over 2,000 Hezbollah targets – including hundreds of terrorists – had been struck so far in Lebanon. Included in these are those involved in the strikes on Safed and Nahariya.

Hagari also said that nearly 70 Hezbollah intelligence centers were also struck, including the organization’s intelligence headquarters and a variety of rockets and other terror assets.

More specifically, according to the IDF, the 60 attacks on Hezbollah’s intelligence network will immediately and directly impact the group’s ability to collect intelligence, coordinate intelligence efforts, and hurt its various tools for evaluating the broader battlefield picture.

A map of those areas attacked showed many targets in southern Lebanon – a few deep into the Bekaa Valley, a few in central Lebanon, and one on the west coast.

The simultaneous attack appeared focused on achieving shock and confusion across Lebanon.

Hagari also showed several photos of rocket storage and launch sites located in civilian homes.

In several pictures, the distinct grid pattern of the launchers is clearly visible in the rubble.

“The weapons used in these attacks – including advanced, strategic missiles and UAVs – have been systematically embedded by Hezbollah inside Lebanese civilian areas and homes over the years,” Hagari said.

Attacking Hezbollah's intelligence network

Given the blow to Hezbollah’s communications from the beeper and walkie-talkie explosions since the middle of last week, as well as the numerous top commanders killed since Friday, bringing down Hezbollah’s intelligence network could leave it substantially blind on the developing battlefield.

This could make it harder for Hezbollah to know which rockets can still be fired and which have been destroyed, and make it more difficult to defend against a future potential IDF ground invasion.

IDF Northern Commander Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin told his forces on Wednesday that “we need to be very ready to go into action and to invade” Lebanon in the rising escalation against Hezbollah.

Speaking to the 7th Armored Brigade, Gordin emphasized that their actions must change the security reality for Israel’s 60,000 northern residents who have been evacuated from their homes for nearly a year.

Gordon added, “We have entered a new phase in the conflict, and now we are fighting as part of Operation Northern Arrows,” the official name given to the operations in Lebanon. It “began with very harsh strikes against Hezbollah’s capabilities, with an emphasis on its [long-range] firepower, as well as significant harm to its commanders and operatives.”

Likewise, IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi told the 98th Division and 7th Armored Brigade that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) was clearing the way for a potential ground invasion.

He said that, very soon, “your military boots for the invasion could enter enemy territory, villages which Hezbollah set up as its military position, with its tunnels, lookouts, and vectors [with which] to raid our territory... you would enter with force, and in the encounter with Hezbollah operatives there, they will see what it means to encounter professional and talented fighters.”

Thickening the northern border

The IDF also announced on Wednesday that it was calling up two additional brigades to reinforce the two divisions on the northern border.

While some interpreted this move as another imminent sign of an invasion, two divisions and two brigades are still less than half of the five full divisions the IDF used to invade Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin suggested that the military should wear down Hezbollah with air power for two weeks – before beginning a ground forces invasion.

However, other sources told The Jerusalem Post that the key parts of any ground invasion should be wrapped up by around the start of November so as to avoid major maneuvers in Lebanon’s mountainous winter weather.

Yet other sources have said that an invasion grows increasingly likely and could happen faster than expected. However, the plan, as of Wednesday, remains to wait a period of a week or two for a diplomatic solution – now that the IDF has flexed its muscles.

Western powers are still hoping to convince Israel to forego a ground invasion in favor of diplomacy.

Meanwhile, all IDF political and defense officials acknowledged that even in the event of a ground invasion, eventually diplomacy will be needed to solidify any long-term gains from the use of military force.

Lebanese Health officials said that on Wednesday alone, 51 Lebanese people were killed and 223 were wounded, raising the total death toll since last week to over 600.

Reuters contributed to this report.