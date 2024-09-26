IDF troops operate in Jenin, arrest four wanted persons

IDF troops, border police officers, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) forces arrested four wanted persons during a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, the military said on Thursday.

The Jenin operation was part of a larger operation carried out in the West Bank.

During the operation, the troops unearthed explosive devices, a gun, and numerous weapons and destroyed explosives that had been positioned on routes.

In addition, the military said it had arrested 22 wanted persons overnight in two West Bank villages. In addition, troops confiscated several guns and destroyed 11 explosive devices.

IDF confiscates terror funds

The IDF further noted it had arrested 57 suspects throughout the West Bank in the past week, with troops confiscating NIS 100,000, which had been allocated to terror. IDF troops operate in Jenin, West Bank. September 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Since the war started in October of last year, 5,250 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank, of which 2,050 are affiliated with Hamas.