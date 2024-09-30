Israeli forces conduct small-scale incursions into Lebanon - report

Israeli forces have been conducting small-scale incursions into southern Lebanon, including into Hezbollah's tunnels, ahead of a possible Israeli ground operation in the area, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources.

The purpose of these operations was to gain information in preparation for a possible invasion, the sources reportedly told the WSJ, which could begin as soon as this week.

According to the report, such operations have been carried out in the past few months as well as more recently, as part of Israel's attempt at striking the terror group embedded on its border with Lebanon.

Israel is yet undecided whether to conduct ground operation

On Sunday, sources told The Jerusalem Post that Israel was yet undecided whether to conduct a ground operation in southern Lebanon. Israeli soldiers seen after a military training in the Golan Heights, on April 19, 2024 (credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90)

Last week, IDF commanders urged readiness for a possible ground operation. Israel Air Force chief Tomer Bar said the air force was preparing to assist troops in ground operations against Hezbollah, should the need arise.

Also last week, IDF Northern Commander Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordon told his troops to prepare for action and a possible invasion.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.