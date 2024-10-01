'We should strike Khamenei' Senior Israeli official calls for action against Iranian leadership

A senior Israeli security official has urged Israel to take decisive action against Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, following the latest missile attack on Israel. "We should expect to strike government centers and possibly eliminate figures like Khamenei," the official told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, calling for a targeted response that includes Iran’s military infrastructure and aircraft.

The call for direct action comes in the wake of a massive aerial assault on Tuesday night, when Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles toward Israel, prompting rocket sirens across the country and sending residents scrambling for shelter. While Israeli air defenses intercepted dozens of rockets, significant damage occurred, including a direct hit on a building in Tel Aviv and a school in Gedera.

Targeting Iran’s leadership

The senior security official emphasized that Israel’s response must be strategic and swift. According to the official, Iran’s Supreme Leader is not only behind the recent attacks but also seeking to further destabilize the region by pursuing nuclear capabilities. "Khamenei wants a conventional attack and is seeking backing for nuclear weapons. Israel must destroy Iran’s nuclear sites now," the official said.

The official laid out three critical objectives for Israel’s counter-strike, with the primary goal being to weaken the Iranian regime itself. "We need to go beyond military sites and strike at the heart of the regime," the official said, adding that eliminating figures such as Khamenei would deliver a strong message to Tehran and its allies.

Economic and military targets

The official also called for targeting Iran's economic infrastructure as part of the response. "After neutralizing their nuclear capabilities, we must go after Iran’s economy—oil, gas, communications, and banking," the official said. "This will demonstrate that Iran cannot act with impunity." Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a graduation ceremony for armed forces officers at the Imam Ali academy in Tehran, Iran October 10, 2023 (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via REUTERS)

The final element of the proposed response involves crippling Iran’s military infrastructure. "We should down some of their planes—although they don’t have many—and destroy missile production facilities," the official added.

Iran's retaliation

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike. Tehran has warned that any Israeli counter-strike would result in a "decisive blow" to Israel.

Tuesday's missile strike is the second confrontation between Israel and Iran this year, following a similar attack in April. However, the scale of this latest assault was much larger, with Israeli air defenses shooting down dozens of missiles. Damage from the attack was felt nationwide, including in Tel Aviv, Dimona, and Beersheba.

Regional tensions

The attack has also caused a ripple effect across the region. Jordan and Iraq swiftly closed their airspace, while Ben-Gurion Airport temporarily halted all flights, causing disruptions. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Washington is closely monitoring the situation and warned that further Iranian aggression would carry "severe consequences."

IDF preparedness

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, reassured Israelis that the country is prepared for any scenario. "We are ready, both offensively and defensively, to handle any attack from Iran," Hagari said, adding that Israel’s air defenses have been successful in intercepting a significant number of incoming missiles.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also announced mobilizing 13,000 emergency standby squads to help manage the ongoing crisis.

Tovah Lazaroff, Yonah Jeremy Bob, Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.