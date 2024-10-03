Fallen soldier IDF Sgt-Maj Nazar Itkin mourned internationally

Sgt-Maj Nazar Itkin, a 21-year-old soldier who fell in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, was well-loved in both Kiryat Ata, where he resided, and Ukraine.

Itkin fell alongside seven other soldiers: Capt. Eitan Oster, Capt. Harel Etinger, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur, St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe, and St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer.

The mayor of Kiryat Ata, Ya'akov Peretz, spoke highly of the 21-year-old soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit of the Golani Brigade.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of a resident of the city, a nut fighter, in the battles in southern Lebanon,” Peretz published after learning of Itkin’s death, according to Maariv. “The bitter news comes on [the eve of the Jewish new year] and illustrates the terrible price that the war for our existence exacts from the people of Israel. Our condolences to the family who received the bitterest news of all. We will update you on the funeral date. Nezar, Hero of Israel, the residents of Kiryat Ata salute you. May his memory be a blessing.”

Mourned internationally

A message of condolence was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said “I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon.

“God bless them. May their memory be a blessing." L to R: Capt. Harel Etinger, Sgt.-Maj. Nazar Itkin, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur. (illustration) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen - because we will stand together, and with God's help - we will win together.” Netanyahu’s message concluded with a promise to return the hostages from Gaza, who were abducted by Hamas on October 7, and the residents of the North who were evacuated due to constant missile attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Sharing in the sorrow is Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman, who expressed his sympathies on X/Twitter. Itkin’s father, David, is a parishioner in Ukraine.

With deep sorrow I express my condolences to our parishioner David Itkin, his son Nazar died defending the civilian population of Israel....Although David Itkin is not young, but from the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he went to the defense, defended the Kiev… pic.twitter.com/EUuGUedUHt — Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) October 2, 2024

Noting “the war in Ukraine and in Israel is one common grief,” Azman shared that Itkin’s father currently serves in the Ukrainian military and has fought against the Russian invasion despite being “not young.”