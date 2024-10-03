St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer falls in Lebanon after being hit by anti-tank fire

St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, a 21-year-old resident from Ness Ziona, was killed in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon by anti-tank fire.

Broyer had been a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, Golani Brigade in the Golani Brigade.

The IDF said that the military shared Broyer’s family’s grief.

Broyer fell alongside Capt. Eitan Oster, Capt. Harel Etinger, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur, Sgt-Maj Nazar Itkin, and St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe.

Netanyahu mourns fallen soldiers

A message of condolence was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said “I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon. L to R: Capt. Harel Etinger, Sgt.-Maj. Nazar Itkin, Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, Capt. Itai Ariel Giat, St.-Sgt. Ido Broyer, St.-Sgt. Almken Terefe, Sgt.-Maj. Or Mantzur. (illustration) (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“God bless them. May their memory be a blessing."

“We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen - because we will stand together, and with God's help - we will win together.”

Netanyahu’s message concluded with a promise to return the hostages from Gaza, whom Hamas abducted on October 7, and the residents of the North who were evacuated due to constant missile attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon.