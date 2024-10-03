'A fierce fighter': IDF Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay falls in Lebanon

IDF Sgt.-Maj. Noam Barzilay, 22, was killed fighting Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Barzilay is from the town of Kochav Yair, which is on the border with the West Bank. He served in the IDF's Egoz Unit in the Commando Brigade.

The community of Kochav Yair issued a statement saying "There is no end to the pain. A fierce fighter in the Egoz unit, he fell in battle in Lebanon. May the memory of Noam be a blessing."

Barzilay had a Scout Movement background

Barzilay was a graduate of his local scout movement. "He was a leading figure among the training team and the active teams. We will all miss him," said the scout leader.

Seven other soldiers were killed with him in Wednesday's fighting against the Lebanon-based terrorist organization. Dark clouds blanket the sky over Beirut suburbs during heavy rainfall, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

The IDF's entry into southern Lebanon began on Monday evening and is the first time that Israel's military has entered Lebanon on the ground since 2006.