Blasts seen in Dahiyeh as Israel strikes Beirut, secondary explosions heard

Explosions were heard in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut on Saturday night, with the IDF confirming it was conducting strikes in the area against Hezbollah terror targets.

Lebanese MTV also reported that a fire had broken out at the studios of Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Manar, in the same suburb.

This came shortly after IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee posted on social media, asking residents of specific areas of Dahiyeh to evacuate.

In the post, he attached maps with labels on some of the buildings. Adraee warned residents of the buildings that they are located near Hezbollah facilities, against which the IDF planned to operate in the near future.

He called on the residents to leave immediately and stay at a distance of 500 meters. IDF spokesperson in Arabic warns residents of Dahiyeh to evacuate (credit: IDF)

Soon after, videos circulated on social media and Israeli media showing strikes, and secondary explosions, indicating the presence of explosion materials or weapons in the area.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Manar wrote that Israel had launched strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, concentrated in the areas of Harat Hreik, Al-Ruwais, Burj Al-Barajneh, and Al-Shuwaifat.

At the same time as the strikes were reportedly being carried out in Beirut, a barrage of rockets was sent from Lebanon into Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF confirmed that approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some falling in the area.

Strikes on Hezbollah targets

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli air force announced they had conducted strikes on additional Hezbollah command centers and terrorist infrastructure in Beirut.

The IAF struck six times in 20 minutes, Kan News reported.