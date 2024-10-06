IDF on high alert for Hamas rockets, infiltration ahead of Oct. 7 commemorations

Additional IDF troops were deployed near the Gaza Strip ahead of the October 7 commemoration on Monday, IDF southern command chief Major-General Yaron Finkelman said on Sunday.

Brig.-Gen. Finkelman noted, "The Southern Command remains at a heightened state of vigilance and readiness for the coming days."

He also added that forces were readying for both "defensive and offensive scenarios," adding that several platoons were deployed to the Gaza border community areas in conjunction with the police and Magen David Adom.

He also stated that forces were preparing for both "defensive and offensive scenarios" and mentioned that several platoons, along with the police and Magen David Adom, had been deployed to communities near the Gaza border.

Finkelman noted that such steps were achieved following a situational assessment. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terror threats ahead of October 7 commemorations

According to KAN News, the security establishment estimates terror groups will attempt to carry out terror activities on Monday amid the commemorations of the massacre.

Such activities may include firing rockets at Israeli territory and infiltration attempts in an attempt to hinder the day's events.