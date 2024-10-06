IDF troops find, destroy multiple weapons caches in Gaza's Jabalya

Soldiers from Division 162 have been operating in the Jabalya area over the past 24 hours, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Throughout this period, combat teams from the 401st and 460th brigades have conducted multiple operations in the region.

“In the hours before and during the operation, the air force struck dozens of terror targets, guided by the 215th Fire Brigade,” including Nukhba terrorists, underground infrastructure, and other significant terror facilities.

An Israeli soldier takes position during the ongoing ground operation Hamas, Jabalya, Gaza, December 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IDF HANDOUT)

Destroying depots

During the day, Division 162 soldiers discovered large caches of weapons, including grenades, ammunition, and explosives, and had several encounters with terrorist cells.

In one confrontation, the combat team from the 401st Brigade encountered two terrorists inside a building. “After an exchange of fire, the two were eliminated by tank fire.”

The soldiers are continuing their offensive, targeting Hamas infrastructure and terrorists in the area, the IDF said.

Earlier today, in coordination with the Southern Command, IAF aircraft struck the launch site used to fire rockets toward the Ashkelon area.