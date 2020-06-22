The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

100-year-old anchors discovered at the Dead Sea

The 100-year-old anchor was discovered on the northern part of the land exposed by the receding Dead Sea.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 22, 2020 05:34
The admiralty pattern anchor discovered in the northern part of the Dead Sea (photo credit: MEGILOT REGIONAL COUNCIL SPOKESMANSHIP)
The admiralty pattern anchor discovered in the northern part of the Dead Sea
(photo credit: MEGILOT REGIONAL COUNCIL SPOKESMANSHIP)
 A security officer of the Megilot Regional Council in southern Israel recently discovered an anchor belonging to a sailboat from the 1920s. 
The 100-year-old anchor was discovered on the northern part of the land exposed by the receding Dead Sea, a phenomena that doesn't seem to be slowing down and has created many problems such as dangerous sinkholes. 
Up until the 1960s, the only means of transportation around the Dead Sea was maritime transport, as highway 90, stretching all the way from Metula to Eilat, along the western bank of the Dead Sea, didn't yet exist. Therefore, it wasn't uncommon for ships to cross the sea from its northern part to its southern part, while using a wooden pier near one of the factories for docking. 
It was near that wooden pier, which is mostly preserved to this day, that Dror Sinai, security officer of the Megilot Regional Council, found the admiralty anchors. He discovered three anchors in one location; two large ones and a medium-sized one, possibly belonging to the same ship.  
The anchors that were found are made of iron and are believed to have been made in the 1920s. The medium-sized anchors are 1 meter in length and weigh 70 kilograms, while the larger one is 2 meters long, weighing a total of 110 kilograms. 
Following the discovery, the Megilot Regional Council stated that although there was previous evidence that pointed at ships sailing the Dead Sea before highway 90 existed, finding 100-year-old anchors is an exiting discovery that reinforces the knowledge we have regarding the regional importance that the Dead Sea held in the past. 


Tags dead sea history discovery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by