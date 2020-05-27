10,000 students to to return to ulpans next week

Some 10,000 immigrants studying at Hebrew-language ulpans around the country will return to their studies next week following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Like other educational institutions, ulpans were shuttered when the COVID-19 pandemic struck but have remained close until now, while numerous other educational frameworks reopened several weeks ago. After taking office following the establishment of the new government, Minister for Aliyah and Absorption MK Penina Tamanu Shata (Blue and White) made urgent requests to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat to allow the resumption of ulpan studies.Edelstein and Ben Shabbat approved Tamanu Shata’s request this week, and ulpans will now reopen on Sunday. “The coronavirus crisis hit immigrants two-fold. They were among the first to be hit by the economic and employment effects of the crisis while becoming acclimatized to the country at the same time,” said the minister. Tamanu Shata said that the percentage of new immigrants were who fired from their place of employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic was higher relative to their share of the population than the rest of the work force.The minister added that as soon as she took office she received numerous requests for assistance from immigrants some of whom “were in deep distress” and wanted to return to their Hebrew studies in order to continue adjusting to their new country and speed up their ability to integrate into the work force and society. “The language barrier for new immigrants brings about many challenges which influence their ability to absorption in alls aspects of life. The cessation of ulpan studies interrupted the rhythm of the absorption process, although in some cases studies were able to continue online,” said Tamanu Shata.