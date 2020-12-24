12 Israeli researchers among world top 50 in their field, 333 in top 2%

A dozen Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) were ranked among the world's top 50 in their disciplines, a new study from Standford University has revealed. Some 333 TAU researchers were among the top 2%, with 155 of them included in the top 1% and 74 in the top 0.5%, said the study, making TAU's achievement even more impressive. "This is a cause for real national pride. TAU is known for its academic excellence and recognized as a leading interdisciplinary university," said the university's vice president for research Prof. Dan Peer, adding that it is ranked among the top 0.4% in the world in nanotechnology. "It is a great honor for us that 333 of our researchers rank among the top 2% of the world's best researchers," he said.For the study, some 160,000 researchers were evaluated from 149 countries in 22 scientific disciplines and 176 sub-disciplines based on their publications, citations and impact.
