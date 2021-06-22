The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

20 Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah

The clashes are the latest in a series of confrontations between Israelis and Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 22, 2021 00:12
Israeli security forces clash with protesters outside a home of a Jewish family during a protest against Israel's plan to demolish some houses of Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on May 6, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces clash with protesters outside a home of a Jewish family during a protest against Israel's plan to demolish some houses of Palestinians in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on May 6, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Some 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Jewish Israelis and Israeli security forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem on Monday night, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.
Video reportedly from the scene showed Palestinian and Jewish residents of the neighborhood throwing chairs at each other over police barriers that were placed between them, as Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse the Palestinians. Palestinian rioters fired fireworks towards security forces during the clashes.
 
Palestinian residents of the neighborhood called on supporters to come to Sheikh Jarrah to join the confrontations. At least two Palestinians were arrested during the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.
Israeli security forces also allegedly stormed a number of Palestinian homes in the neighborhood during the clashes, according to the reports. A fire reportedly broke out near one of the homes amid the clashes.
The clashes are the latest in a series of confrontations between Israelis and Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
Tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood began in May after the Jerusalem District Court denied an appeal against a decision to evict a number of Palestinian residents of the neighborhood from their homes. The court ruled that the current residents had not paid the required rent for many years and had not been able to disprove the claims of the Jewish Israelis to the property.
The tensions surrounding the evictions, along with tensions surrounding clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount, came to a head on Jerusalem Day, when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.


Tags East Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't panic, but remain cautious - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
2

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

How Naftali Bennett’s kippah stays on his bald head and why it matters

MK NAFTALI BENNETT in the Knesset – he spoiled it all.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by