20 Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah

Video reportedly from the scene showed Palestinian and Jewish residents of the neighborhood throwing chairs at each other over police barriers that were placed between them, as Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse the Palestinians. Palestinian rioters fired fireworks towards security forces during the clashes.

Palestinian residents of the neighborhood called on supporters to come to Sheikh Jarrah to join the confrontations. At least two Palestinians were arrested during the clashes, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli security forces also allegedly stormed a number of Palestinian homes in the neighborhood during the clashes, according to the reports. A fire reportedly broke out near one of the homes amid the clashes.

The clashes are the latest in a series of confrontations between Israelis and Palestinian residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood began in May after the Jerusalem District Court denied an appeal against a decision to evict a number of Palestinian residents of the neighborhood from their homes. The court ruled that the current residents had not paid the required rent for many years and had not been able to disprove the claims of the Jewish Israelis to the property.

The tensions surrounding the evictions, along with tensions surrounding clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount, came to a head on Jerusalem Day, when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls

Some 20 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Jewish Israelis and Israeli security forces in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem on Monday night, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.