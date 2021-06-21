Clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah amid continuing tensions



شبان يطلقون مفرقعات نارية صوب قوات الاحتلال داخل حي الشيخ جراح في القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/IF8szmJ8a2 June 20, 2021 Palestinian media reported that Palestinians in the neighborhood fired fireworks at Israeli security forces during the clashes in the neighborhood. Reinforcements for Israeli security forces were reportedly sent to the neighborhood to confront the Palestinian rioters.

On Saturday, Jewish Israelis and Palestinians clashed in Sheikh Jarrah , with Palestinian media reported that Israelis attacked the homes of Arab residents in the neighborhood, sparking clashes between the two sides. Despite the reports, video footage published by the Otzma Yehudit party showed Jewish residents sitting around a table as Palestinians threw chairs at them and other objects at them before the Jewish residents threw the chairs back.

Tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood began in May after the Jerusalem District Court denied an appeal against a decision to evict a number of Palestinian residents of the neighborhood from their homes. The court ruled that the current residents had not paid the required rent for many years and had not been able to disprove the claims of the Jewish Israelis to the property.

The tensions surrounding the evictions, along with tensions surrounding clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians on the Temple Mount, came to a head on Jerusalem Day, when Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem, sparking the 11-day IDF Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Despite a ceasefire that ended the conflict, in recent days Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip have renewed launches of incendiary balloons towards Israel, sparking a number of fires. The IDF has conducted multiple airstrikes in Gaza in response.

Additionally on Sunday night, rioters referring to themselves as "night confusion units" (similar to the units in the Gaza Strip) burned tires and made loud noises near the Evyatar outpost outside of Beita in the West Bank for the second night in a row, according to Palestinian media.

The rioters told Palestinian media that they burned the tires in order that the smoke and the smell of the rubber disturb the settlers in the outpost. The rioters also use laser lights to flash on the outpost, as well as Molotov cocktails and loud noises.

Pictures from the scene showed large fires along the hills near Evyatar.

