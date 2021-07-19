20% increase in attacks against police officers in 2020

The director-general of the Police and Prison Warden Wives Organization Abigail Sharara expressed her concern over the new statistics, saying that the increased attacks have a "profound effect on the motivation of the police officers."

The organization works to provide legal assistance to all police officers and prison wardens in Israel, and to secure their wellbeing in all areas including legal and financial problems, medical issues, family and social problems.

In her statement, the director-general said that police officers had felt a sense of abandonment and insecurity as a result of the increased attacks, and that it has also impacted their families and loved ones.

"We call on those who make the decisions to use a heavy hand against anyone who dares to attack a police officer, " the statement concluded. "Without a strong and functioning Israel Police, without committed police officers who are imbued with a sense of mission, the State of Israel has no existence."

