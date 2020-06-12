The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
200 Haredi protesters clash with police in Jerusalem

During a police patrol earlier on Thursday in the Meah Shearim neighborhood, stones and bottles were thrown at police. Three residents of the neighborhood were arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 12, 2020 01:48
Police officers close synagogues and disperse public gatherings in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 31, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Police officers close synagogues and disperse public gatherings in the ultra orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Meah Shearim, following the government's decisions, in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. March 31, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
About 200 Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) clashed with Israel Police in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on Thursday evening in protest against the arrest of a resident of Bet Shemesh who was charged with spitting on a policewoman, according to Ynet.
During the protest, the Haredim called the police "Nazis" and "murderers" and threw stones, sticks and garbage bags at them. Five of the protesters were arrested as they attempted to block traffic at the Kikar HaShabbat intersection.
 
During a police patrol earlier on Thursday in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, stones and bottles were thrown at police. Three residents of the neighborhood were arrested.
Benjamin Friedman, 48, from Bet Shemesh was arrested in late March for spitting on a policewoman during the breaking up of a prayer service that went against coronavirus regulations in the city. Friedman shouted at the police "Nazis, you have no shame," according to the indictment filed against him, Ynet reported.
Friedman was originally released to house arrest, but was placed in custody again after he was unwilling to wear a tracking device during Shabbat. He has been in police custody for two months.


