200 Haredi protesters clash with police in Jerusalem

During the protest, the Haredim called the police "Nazis" and "murderers" and threw stones, sticks and garbage bags at them. Five of the protesters were arrested as they attempted to block traffic at the Kikar HaShabbat intersection.

ירושלים - פראטעסטן יעצט אין מאה שערים נאך וואס די מדינת ישראל פאליציי האט ארעסטירט האברך ר' בנימין פריעדמאן. pic.twitter.com/sgysJNQgIR June 11, 2020

During a police patrol earlier on Thursday in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, stones and bottles were thrown at police. Three residents of the neighborhood were arrested.

Benjamin Friedman, 48, from Bet Shemesh was arrested in late March for spitting on a policewoman during the breaking up of a prayer service that went against coronavirus regulations in the city. Friedman shouted at the police "Nazis, you have no shame," according to the indictment filed against him, Ynet reported.

Friedman was originally released to house arrest, but was placed in custody again after he was unwilling to wear a tracking device during Shabbat. He has been in police custody for two months.

About 200 Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) clashed with Israel Police in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem on Thursday evening in protest against the arrest of a resident of Bet Shemesh who was charged with spitting on a policewoman, according to Ynet.