200 Jewish, Arab educators teach coexistence

Some 200 Jewish and Arab senior educators and community leaders participated in a conference at the Hadasa Ne’urim Youth Village, north of Netanya, yesterday to take a stand against violence and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and coexistence. It was organized by the Council of Youth Organizations, the Jewish Agency and other civil society organizations.Conference speakers included Amira Ahronoviz, CEO and director-general of the Jewish Agency; Michal Muszkat-Barkan, associate professor of Jewish education at Hebrew Union College; and Mohammad Abuelhiga, chairman of the Association of Youth Department Directors in Israel; along with heads of many other educational and civic organizations.
