2019/20 school year to be extended until July

The decision was made to help bridge the educational gap caused by the crisis this year, and to assist in parents going to work, helping to restore the economy to full activity.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 26, 2020 23:39
Israeli students wear protective face masks as they return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli students wear protective face masks as they return to school for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The government has decided to extend the 2019/20 school year until July 13, according to a government statement released on Tuesday, the intention being to close the educational and academic gaps that formulated during the coronavirus crisis. 
In addition to the school year being extended, educational summer programs will be operated immediately after the school year's end in order to assist working parents and restore the economy to full activity. 
Summer camps will be in operation until the afternoon for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade, and will continue normally for 3rd and 4th grades until August 6. 
By extending the school year and postponing the start of the summer vacation, the government hopes to enable parents to continue their regular work, as well as helping parents save on household expenses for summer camps, assisting the economy to recover from the crisis caused during the coronavirus pandemic. 
An approximate 700 million plan to operate schools and kindergartens in July and August was put in motion by the joint request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Education Minister Yoav Gallant. 
The decision was made in conjunction with Prime Minister's Office director-general Ronen Peretz, Education Ministry director-general Shmuel Abuav, Finance Ministry budget director Shaul Meridor and Federation of Local Authorities chairman Haim Bibas.


