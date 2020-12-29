The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

2020 started with murder hornets, ends with new species of wild bee

The researchers believe that the species is likely unique to the sands of Israel's coastal plain.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 10:01
New bee species, Lasioglossum dorchini, discovered in Israel (photo credit: BELGIAN JOURNAL OF ENTOMOLOGY/ALAIN PAULY)
New bee species, Lasioglossum dorchini, discovered in Israel
(photo credit: BELGIAN JOURNAL OF ENTOMOLOGY/ALAIN PAULY)
A year that featured murder hornets is ending off with more positive insect news as a new species of wild bee was discovered right here in Israel as its natural habitat was being rehabilitated north of Netanya.
Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that they had discovered a new species of wild bee while researching the effects of restoration efforts of a rare habitat in the Sharon region of Israel on bee populations. The findings were published in November in the scientific journal Belgian Journal of Entomology.
The researchers believe that the species is likely unique to the sands of Israel's coastal plain. The new species, named Lasioglossum dorchini, was identified and defined by Dr. Alain Pauly of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels. The species is named after Israeli bee researcher Dr. Ahik Dorchin.
Development along the sandy coastal plain in Israel, including the planting of eucalyptus trees, significantly changed the local habitat, making it difficult for wild bees to act as a major pollinator of wild plants.
Several years ago, efforts began to restore the habitat at the Nahal Alexander National Park, including the felling of a number of eucalyptus trees.
The Hebrew University researchers, led by Prof. Yael Mandelik from the Department of Entomology at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment and doctoral student Karmit Levy, examined the effects of the rehabilitation efforts on pollinator habitat quality and the variety of wild bees in the area over a period of five years, by capturing insects and documenting plant species, their flowering amount and possible nesting substrates for bees.
"Beyond the basic importance and the accompanying excitement of identifying new species that we have not yet known, this discovery is also important in the context of application, strengthening our ability to research bee societies and produce meaningful information for pollination and nature conservation services," said Mandelik.
"We found that there are many significant changes both in the characteristics of the habitat and the food and nesting resources it provides to the bees, and in the bees society itself," said Levy. "In general, one can be optimistic - one can see an improvement in the condition of the wild bee society following the rehabilitation operations and the restoration of the characteristics of the sandy habitat."
Israel is home to about 1,100 known bee species, with a number of new species discovered in the country in recent years, according to the research paper published in the Belgian Journal of Entomology.
Some eight species of bees have been placed on the endangered species list as bee populations drastically declined worldwide in recent years.


Tags Hebrew University environment Bees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, aliyah to Israel continues

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by