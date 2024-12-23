Netanyahu trial day five: Testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony started an hour earlier than usual at the Tel Aviv District Court.
What you need to know
- Monday is set to be the fifth day of testimony for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The hearing is beginning and ending an hour earlier at the request of Netanyahu.
- Netanyahu faces three cases against him, case 4000, case 2000, and case 1000.
- Most of the testimony so far has been related to case 4000
- Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of bribery in an alleged scheme with co-defendants Shaul and Iris Elovitch to exchange positive news coverage on Walla for Netanyahu’s implementation of policies favorable to Elovitch’s Bezeq telecommunications.
- Case 2000 alleges that Netanyahu sought to weaken the newspaper Yisrael Hayom with legislation in return for positive coverage from publisher Arnon Mozes's Yediot Aharonot.
- In Case 1000, Netanyahu is alleged to have received expensive gifts in return for furthering the interests of businessman Arnon Milchan.