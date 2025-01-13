One lightly wounded in West Bank attack, IAF targets Hezbollah across Lebanon
Sa'ar discusses regional developments with British counterpart • Vance says TrumpTrump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza if hostages not released
WATCH: Israel's 'Desert Giants' Squadron refuel IAF jets on the way to Yemen
The IAF's 120th "Desert Giants" Squadron has participated in several of its most historic missions, including Operation Entebbe and Solomon, as well as dropping humanitarian aid in Rwanda and Bosnia.
Israel Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Navy, struck Houthi targets in the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen on Friday.Go to the full article >>
FM Sa'ar: We will know soon whether Hamas is interested in hostage deal
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in Jerusalem to discuss regional developments, Israeli media reported Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon
The military noted it had struck a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes on the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Israel Air Force jets struck and demolished multiple Hezbollah terror targets throughout Lebanon, the military confirmed in the early hours of Monday.Go to the full article >>
JD Vance: Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza, if hostages not released before Jan. 20
J.D. Vance reveals the incoming administration's plans to address the Gaza hostage crisis and domestic disaster relief, promising decisive action on both fronts.
Vice president-elect J.D. Vance revealed the true meaning behind President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "all hell will break loose" if the hostages are not released by Inauguration Day on January 20, in an interview with FOX News on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
One wounded as Palestinian terrorists throw stones at Israeli cars in West Bank
The military further noted that several vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Terrorists threw stones at Israeli vehicles near Haris near Ariel in the West Bank, the military said on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.