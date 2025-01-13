One lightly wounded in West Bank attack, IAF targets Hezbollah across Lebanon

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Israel Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Navy, struck Houthi targets in the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen on Friday.

IDF fighter jets being refuelled by the IAF's 120th 'Desert Giants' Squadron on their way to strike Yemen, January 12, 2025. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF fighter jets being refuelled by the IAF's 120th 'Desert Giants' Squadron on their way to strike Yemen, January 12, 2025. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in Jerusalem to discuss regional developments, Israeli media reported Sunday night.

Israel Air Force jets struck and demolished multiple Hezbollah terror targets throughout Lebanon, the military confirmed in the early hours of Monday.

View of strikes conducted in southern Lebanon. January 12, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

JD Vance: Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza, if hostages not released before Jan. 20

J.D. Vance reveals the incoming administration's plans to address the Gaza hostage crisis and domestic disaster relief, promising decisive action on both fronts.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance arrives to speak to supporters at an election party after winning the primary in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. May 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

Vice president-elect J.D. Vance revealed the true meaning behind President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "all hell will break loose" if the hostages are not released by Inauguration Day on January 20, in an interview with FOX News on Sunday. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less