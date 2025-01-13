Live Updates
One lightly wounded in West Bank attack, IAF targets Hezbollah across Lebanon

Sa'ar discusses regional developments with British counterpart • Vance says TrumpTrump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza if hostages not released

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

WATCH: Israel's 'Desert Giants' Squadron refuel IAF jets on the way to Yemen

The IAF's 120th "Desert Giants" Squadron has participated in several of its most historic missions, including Operation Entebbe and Solomon, as well as dropping humanitarian aid in Rwanda and Bosnia.

By YUVAL BARNEA
IDF fighter jets being refuelled by the IAF's 120th 'Desert Giants' Squadron on their way to strike Yemen, January 12, 2025. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Navy, struck Houthi targets in the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen on Friday.

FM Sa'ar: We will know soon whether Hamas is interested in hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in Jerusalem to discuss regional developments, Israeli media reported Sunday night.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets throughout Lebanon

The military noted it had struck a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
View of strikes conducted in southern Lebanon. January 12, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
View of strikes conducted in southern Lebanon. January 12, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Israel Air Force jets struck and demolished multiple Hezbollah terror targets throughout Lebanon, the military confirmed in the early hours of Monday. 

JD Vance: Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza, if hostages not released before Jan. 20

J.D. Vance reveals the incoming administration's plans to address the Gaza hostage crisis and domestic disaster relief, promising decisive action on both fronts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance arrives to speak to supporters at an election party after winning the primary in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. May 3, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)
Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance arrives to speak to supporters at an election party after winning the primary in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. May 3, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

Vice president-elect J.D. Vance revealed the true meaning behind President-elect Donald Trump's threat that "all hell will break loose" if the hostages are not released by Inauguration Day on January 20, in an interview with FOX News on Sunday.

One wounded as Palestinian terrorists throw stones at Israeli cars in West Bank

The military further noted that several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
View of a car that was damaged in the stone-throwing attack in the West Bank. January 12, 2025. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
View of a car that was damaged in the stone-throwing attack in the West Bank. January 12, 2025.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Terrorists threw stones at Israeli vehicles near Haris near Ariel in the West Bank, the military said on Sunday. 

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.