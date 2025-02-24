Netanyahu on closed-door session: 'Serious enough it requires hearing'
Court rules Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony will not extend beyond 14 additional hearings
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Monday corruption trial began with a fierce debate over a request for a closed-door session at noon to discuss the scheduling of the hearings and their conflict with the Israeli leader's responsibility to developing state security situations.
After an unsuccessful series of exchanges between defense attorney Amit Hadad and the judges about the details and ambiguousness of the defense's Monday morning filing, Netanyahu stood to explain that the security situation had changed since their last Wednesday closed-door session, and state secrets prevented all the details of their request publicly. The filing couldn't detail the reason for the request because of the security sensitivity.
"I think this is serious enough that it requires the hearing," said Netanyahu.
The prime minister argued that the current paradigm between the hearings and responsibilities to state duties were out of balance. There were thirty hours a week during a "historic" period in which the prime minister was not operational. Discussions of messages from [alleged media bribery scheme middleman Zeev] Rubinstein from a decade ago while facing a historic conflict was not balanced, said an animated Netanyahu. The right balance needed to be found in relation to the current security situation.
Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman challenged why Defense Minister Israel Katz was requested to join, questioning what the defense minister would know that the prime minister wouldn't. The minister was not a security professional, but a politician, she said. Hadad said that he was ready to bring any other security official, but the minister was indeed a professional who would be able to elucidate on the current situation.
Hadad had also said that they had been unable to relate certain information and didn't know which information could be shared with which people in the defense and prosecution. The judges said that this should have been decided beforehand by consulting with the intelligence advisors. The judges advised that the defense contact the relevant officials for consultation, giving them a recess of several minutes to prepare.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony will not extend more than 14 additional hearings, including Monday, the judges ruled just before the day's hearing began.
The prosecution and defense have until Tuesday to respond to the decision, which didn't touch on the prime minister's request to shorten the weekly testimonies from three hearings to twice a week.
12th day of Netanyahu testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Monday Corruption trial testimony began in Tel Aviv.
Important facts
- The defense is set to present its case 4.5 years after the prosecution began theirs and 7 years after investigations began
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.