Day 16 of Netanyahu's testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Judge: Holiday scheduling issues need to be resolved
Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman began Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Monday corruption trial hearing with a list of holiday scheduling issues that needed to be resolved.
On the week of Passover, the judge requested that the Wednesday hearing be canceled, and Netanyahu give testimony on April 14 and 15. The May 26 hearing also needed to be moved to May 27 due to Jerusalem Day. The hearings clashed with Shavuot on June 2, which Friedman-Feldman suggested be replaced with a June 5 hearing. Defense Attorney Amit Haddad explained that Thursdays in general were difficult for the prime minister, leaving the June 5 date uncertain.
Protesters gather outside Tel Aviv District Court ahead of trial
Protestors gathered outside the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixteenth corruption trial testimony, calling for his removal from office over allegations of ties between the Qatari government and the prime minister’s office.
Protesters called Netanyahu a liar, and a banned urged to “follow the money.”
The regular megaphone-wielding pro-Netanyahu protester stood on the other end of the sidewalk, looking exasperated.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's sixteenth corruption trial testimony began at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse on Monday.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.