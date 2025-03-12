Netanyahu slams fists on trial stand, says life upturned by lies and an evil indictment
Netanyahu has emotional outburst when judges seek to expedite review of indictement
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exploded in a rare emotional outburst when the judges sought to expedite the review of every item of the indictment during his Wednesday corruption trial testimony.
"I can't accept what is being said here," shouted Netanyahu, slamming his fists on the stand.
Netanyahu roared that his life had been upturned by lies and an evil indictment. The lies forced him to come to court twice a week, at least the court could allow him to address what he said were falsehoods.
For the second time in the hearing Netanyahu turned his ire on the prosecution, but during his outburst describing their malice against him in more heated terms.
The judges took a more conciliatory and empathetic tone as they explained how certain legal issues were being explored to a certain point of redundancy, and they wanted to review other matters as well.
Netanyahu regained his composure when a message came through an aide, and he requested a long break to address government matters.
Netanyahu says he did not discuss telecommunications regulations with Elovitch
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his Wednesday corruption trial testimony that he had not discussed telecommunications regulations with Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch during three phone calls ahead of the 2015 elections.
Netanyahu supposedly did not remember the contents of each conversation, but acknowledged that during the period before the elections, he was speaking to many people trying to "straighten things out."
Day 17 of Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's seventeenth corruption trial testimony began early at the Tel Aviv District Court house on Wednesday.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.