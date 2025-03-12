Netanyahu slams fists on trial stand, says life upturned by lies and an evil indictment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exploded in a rare emotional outburst when the judges sought to expedite the review of every item of the indictment during his Wednesday corruption trial testimony.

"I can't accept what is being said here," shouted Netanyahu, slamming his fists on the stand.

Netanyahu roared that his life had been upturned by lies and an evil indictment. The lies forced him to come to court twice a week, at least the court could allow him to address what he said were falsehoods.

For the second time in the hearing Netanyahu turned his ire on the prosecution, but during his outburst describing their malice against him in more heated terms.

The judges took a more conciliatory and empathetic tone as they explained how certain legal issues were being explored to a certain point of redundancy, and they wanted to review other matters as well.

Netanyahu regained his composure when a message came through an aide, and he requested a long break to address government matters.