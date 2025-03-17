Day 18 of Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony renewed for the eighteenth time on Monday morning, as protesters gathered outside the Tel Aviv District Courthouse to demonstrate against the Israeli leader's office's alleged relationship with Qatar and his move to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.